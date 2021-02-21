Vickery calls for greater variety

By ALEX BYWATER

Proven his worth: Owen Farrell is still key to England.

Wyn Jones

PHIL Vickery has told England to make better use of their “embarrassing” array of talent or risk defeat by a rejuvenated Wales.

Eddie Jones’ England were beaten by Scotland in round one and failed to hit top gear in victory over Italy. Wales haven’t been at their best either, but have beaten both Ireland and Scotland.

Jones last week said his team have struggled to hit the levels of aggression he requires because of the absence of a cr...