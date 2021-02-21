George is undervalued massively says Owens

By ALEX BYWATER

Ton up: George North is in line to win his 100th Wales cap on Saturday

PICTURES: Getty Images

Choices: Wayne Pivac

KEN OWENS says George North’s contribution in the red jersey has been under-appreciated in recent years as the giant wing targets his 100th Wales cap in Saturday’s showdown with England.

North, 28, has 42 tries in 99 Tests for his country and has been a superstar at international level for more than a decade since his stunning, two-try 2010 debut against South Africa aged just 18.

It hasn’t stopped the wing – ...