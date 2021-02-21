George is undervalued massively says Owens

By ALEX BYWATER
Ton up: George North is in line to win his 100th Wales cap on Saturday
PICTURES: Getty Images
Choices: Wayne Pivac
KEN OWENS says George North’s contribution in the red jersey has been under-appreciated in recent years as the giant wing targets his 100th Wales cap in Saturday’s showdown with England.
North, 28, has 42 tries in 99 Tests for his country and has been a superstar at international level for more than a decade since his stunning, two-try 2010 debut against South Africa aged just 18.
It hasn’t stopped the wing – ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login