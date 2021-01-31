Tito gets ready for his big Tigers’ moment

■ By JON NEWCOMBE

WHENEVER Leicester decide to hand Pumas international Juaquin Diaz Bonilla his first league start, they can be confident the fly-half duties will be in a safe pair of hands.

Known as ‘Tito’, after former Argentina goalkeeper Roberto ‘Tito’ Bonano, because of his ability between the sticks growing up in football-mad Buenos Aires, Bonilla has had only three bench appearances to date. But with George Ford away with England over the next six weeks, more opportunities look set to come his way.

“When I signed here, I knew that Fo...