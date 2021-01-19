Exclusive: Relegation scrapped in Premiership this season

By JON NEWCOMBE

THERE will be no relegation from the Gallagher Premiership at the end of this season because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of legal action.

The Rugby Paper understands that five top-flight clubs have sought legal advice and are confident they would be successful in any case against PRL/RFU if they went down as a result of the points system awarded for cancelled matches, despite the rules being in place and agreed before the season started in November.

Five of the last 18 Premiership matches have been cancelled after adversely being affected by Covid...