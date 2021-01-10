Apprentice Tizard working to become the master

By NEALE HARVEY
LESSONS learned from England’s finest are underpinning Hugh Tizard’s push to mix it with the best. Harlequins lock Tizard, 20, right, began last year on loan at London Scottish but ended it as a fixture in Quins’ first team squad, having starred for England U20s and been invited to train with Red Rose senior team regulars Joe Launchbury, Maro Itoje and Charlie Ewels.
The former Cranleigh schoolboy Tizard said: “In the first week of this new season I did some sessions with England. It was fascinating to see guys like Launchbury, Ewels and ...
