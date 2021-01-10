Attwood’s choice: His kids or rugby

By NEALE HARVEY

Diemma: Dave Attwood, here celebrating after Harry Randall scores for Bristol in the Challenge Cup final against Toulon, faces child care issues

PICTURES: Getty Images

BRISTOL lock Dave Attwood says some professional players are facing stark choices about putting their careers or their family first as the problems inflicted by the pandemic continue to mount.

Attwood, 33 and a single father, is currently locked in talks with the Rugby Players’ Association and Premiership Rugby over providing childcare allowances for players who are struggling to ju...