Steve Phillips isn’t right man for the top WRU job insists Moffett

DAVID Moffett urges the WRU hierarchy to learn from their Celtic cousins by appointing a new chief executive who will invest more resources into the professional game.
Former finance director Steve Phillips currently holds the position of interim CEO of the WRU after Martin Phillips’ departure from the role.
But Moffett, who was WRU CEO between 2002-2005, believes they should cast the net wide when appointing someone on a permanent basis.
“I don’t think Steve Phillips is the right man for the job long-term,” insists Moffett. “The WRU need to look at appointing someone like Philip Browne from...
