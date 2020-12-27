Sarries must wait until March to start

SARACENS’ England internationals will not play a competitive game before the Six Nations after the new Championship season was delayed until March 6. Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and the Vunipola brothers are without a competitive match before England face Scotland on February 6. Saracens are negotiating with fellow clubs to establish a separate cup competition as part of the pre-season build up.
The 12-team league will be split into two conferences with the winners of each playing a two-legged final to earn promotion to the Premiership. Saracens will be in Conference A along ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login