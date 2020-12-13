Deacon takes reins but Nelson wants Sharks to pursue Lancaster

■By JON NEWCOMBE
Developing: Paul DeaconINTERIM Sale Sharks head coach Paul Deacon says Steve Diamond’s “legacy at the club will last a lifetime”.Deacon was as taken aback as anyone this week when told that Diamond had left the Sharks with immediate effect, for “personal reasons”.Stepping up from the attack coach role he has held for the last five years, the former Rugby League player took charge of his first game yesterday at Toulon in the Heineken Champions Cup.“I think it’s been a shock to everyone, I certainly felt numb and I&rsq...
