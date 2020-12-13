Diamond rescued Sharks from abyss but courted controversy

After Steve Diamond’s shock departure, Jon Newcombe looks at the highs and lows of his time as DoR of Sale Sharks

Legacy: Steve Diamond has left Sale for ‘personal reasons’SALE SHARKS were rock bottom of the Premiership and staring into the abyss when Steve Diamond took over as head coach at the end of December 2012. More often than not – ten times out of 14 up to that point – the team entering the festive period in 12th place would go on to be relegated.Only London Irish in 1997/98, Newcastle (2002/03), Northampton (2004/05) and Leeds (2009/10) had b...