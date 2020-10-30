Where to start with rugby betting

Posted on by in Guest Blogs with

Rugby is one of the world’s most popular sports, and especially in the UK, it is well respected thanks to its professionalism, fair play and overall excitement. Despite this, betting on rugby is not as common as betting on football or even tennis and it can be quite daunting to start betting on a sport that you have not bet on before, so here is a guide on where to start with rugby betting.

Sites to use

There are many betting sites that will offer rugby markets. The best ones are either the ones that offer the most promotions or the ones that offer the best returns with its odds. Some you should have a look at are William Hill, Paddy Power, Ladbrokes and 888sport and the others listed at Findbettingsites.co.uk. All of these should cater to all your needs.

Types of bets

The most common type of bets in rugby is called match betting or money line. It is very simple, you place a wager on which team you think will win and if they do, you win your bet. It is very rare to see a draw in rugby, but some companies will still offer one, although money line bets will not offer a draw.

Another popular type of betting is handicap betting, also known as spread betting. This is when you bet on a team according to a hypothetical advantage or disadvantage. For example, if you fancy a team to win convincingly, you can bet on them to win by +7.5 points, or whatever other amount of points you like. This is good to bet on when you feel like the result is already certain before the game, or you have a good feeling about the underdogs.

You can also bet on individual players. An example of this is betting on the first try scorer. This is very difficult to do accurately, which is why the odds seem very long, but they are in fact quite accurate. You can also bet on other things like which player will score the most points, or which player will get booked. Betting on the team’s kicker, especially in international games, for top points scorer is often a good idea.

Finally, the other main thing you can bet on in rugby is tournament and season bets. You can bet on a team winning a tournament or finishing in a certain position in the league, which is long term betting but has less variance than over one game.

Competitions and Tournaments

The biggest rugby tournament in the world is of course the Rugby World Cup. It is held every four years and sees the best international teams in the world come head to head. Only four teams have ever won it, with England being the only country from the Northern Hemisphere joining New Zealand, South Africa and Australia. More often than not, the All Blacks are the favourites to win but anything can happen.

The Six Nations Championship is an annual competition that attracts a lot of attention. France, England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy face off for the title, and if a team beats every other team, they earn the Grand Slam accolade as well as the title, something that you can also bet on. Scotland and Italy rarely do well, but in general it is quite an open competition and any team can do well, with upset victories in virtually every edition of the competition.

Odds comparisons

Once you feel comfortable with betting on rugby, you should open accounts with several different bookies. This will allow you to make use of an odds comparison. They are extremely easy to use and very helpful. All you need to do is look up on Google the match that you are betting on and odds comaprisons and you will be taken to a site that compares all the main bookie’s odds. You then just need to pick the best odds to maximise the return of your bet, which is like a little boost for your bet.

It is important to use odds comparisons because if you do so, you are also more likely to research your bets deeper, which is the first step to winning on the long term.