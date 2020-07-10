New companies listed on Zamedia sites

Looking for a new, reliable online gaming website? Lucky you. Digital marketing network Zamedia has increased its list of recommended sites to help players looking for great new casinos find the right operator.

Zamedia has introduced the new companies through its websites Zamsino and Gambla. Should you care? Zamedia has done more than add new names to its platforms. It has also shared a series of irresistible bonuses for new players.

Here are some of the newly added companies.

Slot Strike Casino

Two years after its launch, Slot Strike has made it to Zamedia’s list of the best-handpicked casinos in the UK. It’s a deserving addition, though. Slot Strike is a top-rated operator known for its vast list of games and generous bonuses.

Slots and card games come from some of the best software providers in the sector: Microgaming, NetEnt, NextGen, Blueprint and Evolution Gaming. There are more titles from smaller developers such as Iron Dog, IWG and BTG too.

On the flip side, Slot Strike’s welcome bonus is a 10% cashback offer capped at 200 Pound Sterling. It’s a unique way of rewarding customers, noting that many operators don’t offer cash backs.

21Prive Casino

Launched in 2014, 21Prive has been around long enough to prove it’s a fantastic gaming platform. It has one of the biggest libraries of casino games anyone has seen: 50+ software providers, 1600+ slots and table games.

It’s a casino jam-packed with games to renowned, medium-sized and startup developers from all works of life. From Sigma Games ad Spieldev to SUN FOX and Seven Deuce Gaming, there are too many games to play in a day.

We trust Zamsino when they say all the software providers that supply games to 21Pive are genuine and safe, though. But if you need more proof, you can verify the company’s UKGC license. You can also choose to play only games from respected developers.

Alternatively, click here to view another Zamedia website with a unique list of new casinos.

Jonny Jackpot

Jonny Jackpot is another 2018-launched casino that recently made it to Zamedia’s virtual wall of casinos you should visit. It’s a beautifully designed website jam-packed with jackpots, slots and card games.

Jonny, the guy who welcomes you to this casino, offers up to 100 free spins if you can deposit an equal amount of money. Top-up again and he will award you 75 and 125 spins on your second and third deposits. The honeymoon doesn’t end there—you receive more spins on your fourth and fifth top-ups too.

Bonuses aside, Jonny Jackpot has a neatly organized mobile responsive website. And that makes it a convenient platform for playing slots and blackjack on your smartphone. It also helps the company has a fat payment process. If you win, you can be confident you’ll get your money fast.

Yeti Casino

Yeti isn’t just the bigfoot of the Himalayan mountains. It’s also the name of a fast-growing casino launched in 2017. It has a simple web design and a lobby graced by popular slots like Book of Aztec, Book of Ra, Football Star Reel Rush and Survivor Megaways.

The games come from well-known developers: NetEnt, BetSoft, Barcrest, Play’n GO, Microgaming and Elk Studios, to name a few. Of course, these companies also develop card games. And Yeti takes the extra mile to offer blackjack, poker and roulette in a live setting.

Additionally, Yeti is known for speedy payments. It processes withdrawals to e-wallets within 24 hours and three days for credit cards and banks. To add icing to the cake, you can cash out up to €5000.

Trada Casino

Similar to 21Prive, Trada has been around for over five years. If you’ve never tried it, now is the time to claim the company’s offers. You receive ten free spins no deposit immediately you sign up—money you can use to play Book of Dead slot machine.

The Erik King-led team at Zamedia says you shouldn’t stop at the no deposit free spins, though. Claim the 100% first deposit bonus too. On top of that, you’ll receive 100 free spins on Book of Dead once more.

But here’s the best part. The bonuses at Trada Casino have 25x wagering requirements. That’s a good thing in case you’re new to casino games. The industry standard is 35x whereas some companies have 70x playthrough.

To expound more, 25x wagering means you need to spend an amount 25x your deposit bonus to withdraw bonus winnings. But before you think about fulfilling terms and conditions, know that you can play plenty of games at this casino.

NY Spins

New York City-inspired casino now accepts UK players. Consequently. But that’s not the only reason Zamedia is recommending it, at least we hope so. NY Spins is one of the most trusted sites for high rollers and allows withdrawals of up to 10,0000 Sterling pound per month.

If you spend thousands of pounds at casinos regularly, then NY Spins is worth checking out. It offers plenty of games, anyway. Not too many games, but you can find slots and card games from NetEnt, Microgaming, Quickspin, Play’n GO and Betsoft.

Voodoo Dreams Casino

Voodoo Dreams and NY Spins come from the same operator: SuprPlay. That means it’s also mobile-responsive, has friendly support department and plenty of good games. Of course, these are titles from top-tier developers like Betsoft, Play’nGO, NetEnt and Microgaming.

Then there’s the 100% welcome bonus and 200 free spins on Book of Dead. If you finish up the offer, you can claim loyalty rewards. And if you have a bountiful budget, you can join the VIP program.

VIP players receive everything luxurious in online casinos. A personal manager, fast withdrawals, bigger bonuses and real-time customer support. They are treated like royalty and could win prestigious rewards. But of course, that’s because they also spend more money than everyone else.