Training tips to pass Microsoft MD-100 exam. How can exam dumps help obtain the passing score?

Microsoft Administrators usually deal with a large amount of information and operations. They need extensive skills to manage and deploy different devices and apps to ensure that the enterprise’s processes work properly. These specialists often have to be familiar with Windows 10 technology as well as work proficiently in non-Windows environments. If you want to apply for such a position, it will be best for you to previously earn Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate credential. It will show that you have the skills that meet the needs of any modern business.

So, if you want to advance your career, you should pay attention to this article. Below, we'll provide you with the details of the Microsoft Certification which is the first step you need to accomplish to get closer to obtaining this certification. We will also reveal the training resources you can use to successfully achieve the passing score from the first attempt. So, are you ready to start this journey?

Certification Path Overview

Microsoft 365 certification for Modern Desktop Administrator Associate requires candidates to pass two exams to achieve it. The first test is MD-100 which validates your knowledge of Windows 10. Once you have obtained the passing score, you will also need to take MD-101 for Managing Modern Desktops. The enrolment fee for each of themis $165.

Even though Microsoft doesn't offer too much information on the number of questions you need to answer on the exam day, they give details on the tested topics. As this article focuses on MD-100, let's find out what skills you need to develop to pass this assessment.

Microsoft MD-100 Exam Outline

If you want to obtain the passing score in MD-100 exam, you should have the following knowledge and skills:

● Understand how to deploy and manage Windows 10 technology, as well as perform the necessary configuration processes required after installation;

● Manage and configure different devices and data related to local groups and users, together with ensuring data protection and providing the highest level of Windows security;

● Configure networking and remote connectivity;

● Monitor devices using Windows technology, manage updates to configure the enterprise’s systems and ensure data recovery.

Now that you know the skills that you need to develop to succeed in MD-100 exam, you may wonder how you can grasp all these topics in a limited time. But don’t worry because further we will give you more details on what preparation resources to use to gain the passing score on the first try .

Useful Preparation Resources for MD-100 Exam

On the vendor’s website, you’ll findseveralinstructor-led courses for MD-100. Microsoft trainers are known as some of the most experienced and proficient professionals in the world so you’ll know all the concepts required to pass the test successfully. You can choose different classes dedicated to installing, configuring, and maintaining Windows 10 and participate in intensive sessions where they will gain a vast knowledge of working with this technology. This type of training offers candidates a hands-on experience, allowing them to ask questions to trainers directly in class.

As not all exam-takers have the necessary funds and time to invest in instructor-led training, they can use books from Amazon or other websites to make their study process self-paced. Also, you canwatch preparation videos that are free and alsohelp to increase flexibility in terms of schedule. Candidates can find such videos on download MD-100 exam’s topics on a quick search online. Notice that accessing different training options will help you see the information from different angles and leverage your skills.

Also, candidates can test their level of readiness by utilizing Microsoft’s official practice test. It includes 151 questions that take the applicants through all the topics evaluated during MD-100 exam. This training option helps students discover which are the topics where they need to study more.

Secret Tool to Pass Microsoft MD-100 Test

Conclusion

The Microsoft MD-100 exam is the first test that candidates should pass with success if they want to obtain the certification for Modern Desktop Administrator Associate. Passing this assessment requires in-depth preparation and accessing different training resources. While Microsoft's website offers several preparation options, you can still upgrade your studies with effective preparation materials. Choose the most helpful materials, work with them thoroughly, and pass Microsoft MD-100 with flying colors!