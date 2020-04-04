Top 5 Career In IT For 2020

Posted on by in Guest Blogs

There’s no denying that IT and all things technical has been quite an alluring industry for the past few years and while some budding students feel quite drawn to the industry, there are certain career paths that are simply more lucrative than others. However, in order to determine the top 5 careers in IT for 2020, a high paid salary is definitely not the only considerable aspect as job security, career growth, and several others should also be considered. Before applying to an institution on the Russel Group Universities list, you should determine which career in IT would be most suitable for you as an individual.

Multi-Cloud Integrator

Multi-cloud integration is fast becoming a staple or businesses around the world as environments force change in integrated roles and these skills sets are exceptionally high in-demand for 2020. Integration is becoming more and more complex each day and therefore, businesses need devote and skilled IT specialists in this category to keep them connected. Considering this category of IT specialists is relatively new to the job market, the experience is not as relevant as showcasing capabilities as well as a sought after degree in the field.

Data Scientist/Engineer

Pursuing a career as a data scientist or a data engineer will be exceptionally lucrative and while studying data science is widely considered significantly less challenging than other forms of programming, such as app development, the career path is also undeniably rewarding for those who dedicate their educations towards discovering the necessary set of skills. Data scientists and engineers are tasked with utilizing data to improve business functions and even interpret customer behaviours as well as a number of other components of a business, fast establishing these professionals as the core of the successful business. These skilled professionals make use of algorithms and basic programming languages to compile and use data.

Network Architect

Network architects and administrators are positions the job market seems unable to fill. Therefore, this career path would surely host ample opportunity for professionals. As businesses are constantly searching for means of investing in newer, faster, and better technologies, the skill set of these professionals is extremely valuable.

Full-Stack Engineers

Full-stack engineers are tasked with developing databases, servers, clients, and system engineering and the skills of these professionals are exceptionally vast. Being able to develop both front ends as well as back end portions of applications is undeniably valuable for several different types of businesses around the world. These skilled industry experts are able to enjoy a high annual salary, as well as job security as their skills can be applied to various different types of IT positions.

Artificial Intelligence And Deep Learning Engineers

Artificial intelligence may sound somewhat alien to most interested in the IT field, although, these professionals develop systems that are constantly innovating the way businesses function. There is currently an unbelievable demand for AI and deep learning engineers are they are able to synchronize and develop systems that improve functions through robotic learning in various types of landscapes. Creating smart bots and software programs is on the list of tasks these skilled professionals handle.