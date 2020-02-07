Is Japanese rugby on the rise?

Rugby is not the most popular sport in Japan. However, it is worth watching say many sbobet fans in the country who have been flooding the arenas and watching their national and club teams shine on the pitch.

Attendances in the country’s domestic leagues have been on the rise but what about the standard? Well, the Rugby World Cup in 2019 was the event when Japan was the star of the show on an international level. Albeit, their journey to a maiden quarter-final being halted by eventual Webb Ellis trophy winners South Africa.

Still, when it comes to the sport’s popularity and its strength in the past decade, they sowed the seeds of their potential correctly.

In 2010, Japan’s record on an international level was 7 wins and 2 losses. In 2019, this record was again met under head coach Jamie Joseph.

These simple statistics do not show the full story of the sport in the country. The buzzing popularity, however, definitely tells a story for itself, and the stakes are getting considerably higher.

There has been a massive upwards trend in Japanese rugby in the past ten years, and as such, it reflected Japan’s curve in the tournament they hosted.