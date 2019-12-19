How to begin sports betting affiliate with 1xBet?

Posted on by in Guest Blogs with

The 1xBet bookmaker provides its users with a profitable opportunity to earn not only on sports bets, but also on establishing a partnership agreement. Anyone can become a part of the office, earn solid money, while making minimum efforts. The company offers to begin sports betting affiliate with 1xBet to everyone right now! This is an easy and quick money that requires from you only minimum time and knowledge.

The main privileges of a profitable partnership include:

Conversion of the deposit (for registration of a new participant) is 40%. Commission of 40% for each player. Payments are held weekly.

The company offers its partners free access to all available promotional materials. It is recommended to use additional advertising to increase the effectiveness of the customer service, as well as to attract the attention of potential users and expand the customer base.

Such earnings are available both to individuals and various portals. The terms of cooperation are can be easily found on the official website of the company. All information can also be received by calling the hotline.

Best partner conditions from 1xBet for accessible earnings

The partnership with 1xBet company implies full cooperation, which will be advantageous for both parties. Therefore, the bookmaker provides each new partner with everything necessary for successful operation:

personal account – all necessary information important settings are collected here, you can also make here any adjustments, as well as the view the history of activities on the platform;

statistics is available 24 hours a day in a convenient format; it displays all the data regarding the demand, profit growth, or any changes in the dynamics of processes;

marketing – this kind of customer support is provided at any time in the form of a working strategy, which will help to improve the partnership and make the work process accurate and profitable.

Thus, to begin sports betting affiliate with 1xBet bookmaker anytime! The office appoints a personal assistant for partners to provide constant support. Such a specialist has a complete information base, so he can provide the necessary advice and find answers to any questions.

The partner will be able to increase his income using additional options, such as Postback, B2B integration, or XML-tools. Proper use of such opportunities will make the income from the partnership stable.