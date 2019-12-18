How to pass time when rugby isn’t on

Seasons are the worst enemy of the sports fan. They mean that your favourite past time takes a break from existing and you’re forced to find other ways to take up your time with something entertaining.

For rugby fans, this may seem to be less of a problem, as rugby union and rugby league usually cover much of the calendar – though if you favour one kind of rugby, the other may just not do it for you.

If your team are taking their summer rest or your country’s side have a while before their next test, it’s worth exploring ways to fill your time when you’re not staring at the TV and waiting for the next try.

Online gambling

Most rugby fans are pretty keen on all sports. If that’s the case, there’s no better way to keep up with your passion and benefit from it than playing games that could win you some money.

Online gambling, in particular, has sky-rocketed in popularity thanks to mobile technology and playing the slots wherever and whenever you like. Games like the ones you can find on Slotty Vegas casino could give you the thrill you’re looking for.

Another sport

If you’re primarily a rugby union fan, then it’s likely that your summers are pretty sport-free – unless the Olympics are on. With cricket showing its excitement in the world cup this year and being the nation’s favourite during the sunny season, it’s easy to find a game or two on if you find yourself needing that sporting fix.

If you’re not much of a cricket fan, however, then maybe other sports can occupy your attention if you give them a chance. Tennis is an incredibly tense match-up between 2 or 4 players, while hockey may satisfy a fan of any teams games with its fast-paced end-to-end nature. If those fail, then it may be worth looking across the pond to the insanely popular NFL, which holds a few similarities to rugby at first glance.

A good book

If you want to immerse yourself further in the rugby world then there’s no better way to go about it than picking up a related piece of literature. As with most sports, there is a wealth of interesting stories, untold tales and hidden masterclasses within the rugby world all waiting to be read and learned by the avid fan.

From the famous ‘Playing the Enemy’ story of Nelson Mandela’s South Africa to ‘Jonny’, the classic personal anecdotes of Jonny Wilkinson, the rugby world is full of stories that’ll keep you invested.

A new hobby

When all else fails, finding something to occupy your time that is completely unrelated to rugby might be your best option. From joining a gym or blogging to collecting stamps, there are a million and one ways to occupy yourself when rugby isn’t around.

As every rugby fan knows, it’s worth finding an activity that’s community-based, as the best hobbies are the experiences that can be had with others.