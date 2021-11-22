What are some of the strategies for achieving maximum athletic performance when playing rugby?

If you are a fan of rugby union, then October and November are 2 of the months you look forward to more than any other. While there is no World Cup to look forward to until the 2023 edition, which is being held in France, there is plenty of action in the Autumn Internationals to get excited about, with each game offering a unique opportunity for people looking to place bets.

So far, one of the stand out matches was held in Cardiff, where Wales took on New Zealand. The All Blacks are one of the more formidable teams in world rugby, so would have gone into that game as the heavy favorites on all sports betting apps. Not that the Welsh are a bad side, seeing as they were the Six Nations champions only a few months ago. However, they could not handle New Zealand, who ran out 54-16 winners.

Another fascinating matchup was between Scotland and Australia. The Aussies are another strong side, even if in the past few years they haven’t been at their best. It showed here, as the home side were able to take full advantage, with the final score in a tight ending 15-13 to the Scots. This one really would have caused an upset, as oddsmakers would have the team from down under as the favorite

Coming up in the next few weeks, the standout ties are England vs Australia, and England vs South Africa. A great way to enhance your enjoyment of the game is by finding a website that offers odds on rugby matches. If that sounds appealing, then therx.com is the place for you. Fans of rugby and sports betting will be looking for the BETMGM sportsbook bonus on the website, to see what sort of odds they can get for these rugby matches. It isn’t just rugby that therx.com covers, as they also offer customers the chance to place bets on UFC, boxing and the NHL.

Within rugby, some of the main markets are race to points, highest scoring half, exact winning margin, and to win each half. It offers betting fans a chance to find odds on such a wide selection of markets, so that every aspect of the game is covered. You can also find odds on individual players, and place bets on the total number of points you think they’ll score, in each half, or in the game as a whole.

When you watch a game of rugby union for the first time, most people are shocked by the brutality of it. Unlike in American football, where all the players wear pads and helmets to protect themselves, the most a rugby player will wear is a gumshield, to make sure they don’t get their teeth knocked out. To be a professional rugby player, you need to be incredibly strong, and also extremely fit. It is a sport which involves a lot of hard running for 80 minutes, so if a player isn’t properly in shape, they soon get found out.

If you are an amateur rugby player, or just a keen observer of the game, you probably will have wondered at some point what are some of the best tips and strategies to achieve maximum athletic performance. Let’s look at some of the best ways to achieve this, so you can go out and dominate the field next time you play a game of rugby.

Vary your workouts

As we mentioned earlier, rugby is a game that requires players to be very strong, as well as really fit. Therefore, both cardio and muscle building exercises are vital to improving performance. That will mean several days where you either go out for a run, hop on the bike and spend time in the pool. The other days will be in the gym, working out the key muscle groups, and doing resistance work with weights.

If you neglect one of these types of workouts, you will be severely limiting your performance. So make sure you give each one even attention when training.

Consume as much protein as possible

Of course, eating healthy is also incredibly important, so cutting out overly fatty or sugary foods is the first step. Cutting down on alcohol is also a very good idea, especially when you consider just how many calories are in the average pint of beer or glass of wine.

Increasing the protein in your diet will also do wonders for your performance. This means eating a lot of steak, chicken and fish, as well as grains and fruit. Of course, moderation is key, so don’t think having a rare porterhouse 3 times a day is going to do the trick, as that will probably backfire quite spectacularly!

Also investigate protein shakes and supplements, if you really want to get a higher dose of protein in your daily diet.

Don’t underestimate the power of rest

Even the top rugby players have to take rest days. It may seem counterproductive, especially if you’re feeling good and want to head down to the gym for a few hours. However, it is in your best interest to take some time off, at least once a week, to let your body recover, and hopefully prevent any niggling injuries.

At the same time, getting a good amount of sleep is also absolutely vital. More than 8 hours is ideal, but at least 7 is what we would recommend.

Water is your friend

Keeping well hydrated can also have a benefit to your athletic performance. Being just slightly dehydrated has been shown to have a detrimental effect on cognitive performance, which will affect your reactions, critical thinking and mental alertness. So, whether it’s a regular training day or the morning of a big match, make sure you’re drinking enough water.