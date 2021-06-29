southafricancasinos.co.za prepare for influx as South Africa announces lockdown & closure of Land-Based Casinos

In view of South Africa going under a strict lockdown for at least two weeks, land-based casinos are forced to shut doors as their online counterparts prepare to cater to a surge in players.

The delta variant of the Covid-19 virus looms large, and in response, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced the re-imposition of a strict lockdown on Sunday which will stay in effect at least until 11th July. In an effort to thwart the seemingly inevitable third wave, a level 4 lockdown will be observed, entailing a ban on all indoor and outdoor gatherings except for funerals. Land based casinos that were previously operating under various restrictions in terms of capacity and timings will now have no option but to fully shut shop.

As people are forced to stay home, millions will turn to online casinos for their next gaming fix. Leading South African online casino destinations such as www.southafricancasinos.co.za expect to see a massive spike in traffic over the following few weeks. Players that are new to real money online casino gaming will scramble to find online casino websites suited to their gambling requirements.

According to the site's spokesperson, they also partner with leading online casinos to offer readers exclusive promotions and deals. Players looking for licensed, safe and high – quality online casino and mobile casino in 2021 which support South African Rands can find all the top casinos listed, reviewed and broken down at southafricancasinos.co.za.

Since the first Covid-19 lockdown was announced in late March of 2020, land-based casinos in South Africa have cumulatively faced losses of an estimated R1.1 billion and counting. A substantial portion of the lost revenue was instead funneled towards the online gambling sector which gained market share during the same time frame. As the popularity of online casinos continues to grow in SA, players have uncovered several advantages that online gambling offers over traditional land-based gambling.

Some of the fundamental perks of playing online include having the liberty to play from anywhere (using smartphones and tablets) and at any time, being showered with plenty of lucrative bonus offers, not having to wait for a particular slot machine or table to free up, convenient live chat customer support, secure banking through various online banking systems and much more. Online casinos also provide handy responsible gambling features to assist players in staying in control over their gambling sessions and steering clear of gambling addiction and abuse.

Players who enjoy the social element of gambling at land-based casinos may be pleasantly surprised by the inclusion of ‘live dealer games’ at most leading online casinos. Live dealer games are the closest you can get to playing at a real casino at this time. These games involve bringing a live-streaming video feed of a real casino dealer on your screen with who you may interact and play classic casino table games such as blackjack, roulette, baccarat and more.

With uncertainty about how the third wave will affect the country and how many more lockdowns will come and go, there is now more impetus than ever before for the state to consider regulating online gambling which can revive the economy by roping in multiple billions every year via taxation. Currently, the vast majority of money spent on online gambling leaves the country on a virtual, one-track highway.

