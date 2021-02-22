Who Is Going To Win The Six Nations 2021?

The Six Nations is always the time in the year in which rugby fans are glued to their screens to see if their country can claim the coveted trophy come the end of the tournament. It has been an interesting start to the tournament this year with there certainly being some surprise results already and might just be the most open Six Nations of recent times and below we investigate who is most likely to come out victorious come the end of the tournament.

France are leading the current tournament as they top the group after having played two games and won both games. Although France are currently top, they know that they has possibly played the two easiest games in the tournament so far in playing Italy and Ireland. Although they only just squeezed past Ireland last time out they will have to be better if they want to go on to win the tournament but they still continue o be favourites priced at 4/7.

The other unbeaten side still in the tournament is Wales who also have 9 points from their first two games after a bonus-point win over Scotland in the second round and only find themselves second due to France’s superior points different. Wales will be thinking that they might be in for a chance of winning the Six Nations this year, especially due to how their main competitors are currently performing.

The only way in which Wales will start believing that they can win the tournament overall is if they beat England next weekend which of course is the pick of the fixtures. If England are wanting to re-claim the Six Nations having won it back in October, then Eddie Jones and his men will really have to book up their ideas moving forwards.