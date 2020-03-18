Salaries of IT Specialists in Different Countries of the World

IT World

Nowadays, the world as we know it, is to a great extent backed up by technology, and many of our daily activities and actions rely on IT, without us even being aware of that. From shopping to travelling, banking to public health, transportation to communication, informational technology has found its purpose to make all these processes more efficient in any possible way, whether through speeding up a certain process or simplifying it.

Just try to imagine the world without, for instance, a smartphone? Or without a personal computer? A lack of only these two devices would significantly affect everyone's abilities to communicate, learn and share information as well as to gather knowledge and data. It would also affect 100% of the worlds' economy, and the way we spend our free time.

Well, there are some people we need to thank for the existence of such a degree of technology in our lives, and they are known as IT specialists. They are the ones who are assiduously working behind the scene, solving all problems and perplexities, keeping mankind and the world of today in some kind of balance.

IT Specialist

So, who is an IT (informational technology) specialist? The term IT specialist refers to all those technical professions which are in any way responsible for following things: implementation of information technology systems, as well as their monitoring and maintenance. To do such work, an IT specialist would need to be professionalized in one of the fields such as system administration, database administration, web administration, network analysis, various IT revisions and audits, as well as data security and data assurance.

Information technology specialists can perform a wide range of activities, starting from end-user help and support, to background jobs, such as computer security technicians, database administrators, software engineers and developers.

No matter the position and the nature of the job it carries, an IT technician should have extensive knowledge with multiple operating systems, such as Linux, MacOS or Windows. And they should possess proficiency in at least one programming language, as well as to possess strongly developed analytical abilities.

Numbers and Figures

So, now that we are familiar with the nature of the professions’ pool labelled as “IT technician”, it is time to look at some numbers and figures, as well as to overview best paid IT-related jobs and compare salaries in different regions of the world.

Best Paid IT Technician Jobs in the US

According to the Robert Half Technology institute, located in California, here are the highest-paid IT technician jobs in 2020:

Big data engineers

Mobile apps developers

IT systems security manager

Apps architects and

Data architects.

Big data engineers can convert large amounts of raw information into an actionable one. Current estimated salary for this position in the US is $163,250. Mobile apps developers are very valuable on the market, especially those who able to develop apps for both Android and iOS. Their annual salary is $146,500. Security managers need to manage both security and personnel, for which strong analytical and communicational skills are required. An estimated annual salary for such position is $143,250. Apps architects are responsible for designing main parts of an application, such as its infrastructure or user interface. Their salary takes the value of $141,750. Data architects create various database solutions and monitor data servers (centres). A data architect annual salary occupies the value of $141,250.

Best Paid IT Technician Jobs in Germany

In Germany, one of the leading countries of the European Union, the situation is a bit different. The list below displays the top five best-paid IT technician positions currently in Germany, alongside with their annual income:

IT project management reaches an annual salary of €67,677

SAP consulting can bring an annual income of €66,795

General IT management businesses are paid €65,426 per year

IT security-related jobs carry an average annual salary of €64,230

IT consulting positions are paid an average of €60,541 per year.

Best Paid IT Technician Jobs in Japan

Japan, as one of the leading IT countries in Asia and the entire world can boast with a median annual IT technician salary of 538,189 JPY, which is around $489,750. The minimum annual income takes the value of 234,459JPY (around $213,350), while the maximum salary occupies the value of 804,619JPY (around $732,200).

The best five paid IT jobs in Japan include the following, arranged from the highest to the lowest annual income:

General IT management

Business/Systems analysis

Information Architecture

Sales and Pre-Sales engineering

IT Project Management

Final Thoughts

So, after inspecting some of the best paid IT technician positions and their annual incomes in some of the leading countries on three different continents, one thing is certain – it definitely pays out to invest your time in completing an IT-related education!