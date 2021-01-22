Dream Team: Northampton Saints and Fiji hooker Sam Matavesi

Sam Matavesi, Northampton, Fiji and former Toulouse, Cornish Pirates, Plymouth Albion, Redruth and Camborne, hooker selects a XV based on the best he has played alongside or faced as an opponent...

1. George Porter – Back when he had long flowing locks, more than held his own in a struggling Plymouth team at a young age. Loved scrums and a good team man.

2. Tom Cowan-Dickie – Animal on the pitch and has everything to play at the highest level. Special mention to his brother, Luke, who I knew from college and was a special player, so great to see him as one of the best hookers in the world n...