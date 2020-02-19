Williams column: Don’t drop George North for France clash

IN WALES we don’t always have the most patience with our team and players, but that is what is needed right now – especially in the case of George North. The defeat to Ireland was disappointing, but the mistakes made in that game are easy fixes and certain individual performances won’t be as bad again as they were in Dublin.

I’m not too concerned about where Wales are going into the France game on Saturday. There are no big problems to rectify and that applies to George, too, who was made a scapegoat for the Ireland loss which was out of order.

George has been an amazing player for Wales in his career to date and he will continue to be so moving forward. One bad game doesn’t erase a decade of consistently top class performances at international level. It’s vitally important we remember that as Wales fans.

I would start George again against France. He will know he didn’t have the best of games at the Aviva Stadium and he will also know he hasn’t been quite at the top level for a little while. But people forget he hasn’t been helped by injuries in the past two years.

It’s a huge cliché, but form is temporary and class is permanent. That certainly applies to George who I’ve little doubt will one day take my record as Wales’ leading try scorer.

All players have dips in form. Supporters expect players to be robots and to perform to an eight or nine out of ten standard every week. Of course that is what players want as well, but the reality of professional sport is that it’s not always possible. I know because I’ve been there myself.

In my career there wasn’t the social media scrutiny there is today. No one really logged on to Twitter or Facebook to have a pop at the Wales squad. The toughest stuff was always in the Press!

I remember when I went through tough times I was my own worst enemy because I would always read the media after a game. I knew if I’d had a bad game, but for some reason I would look at the papers to see what they’d said about me and it wasn’t always pretty.

Afterwards I almost always tried too hard in my next game. I wanted to prove a point to the critics immediately. Whenever I touched the ball I’d want to beat five or six defenders, try the miracle pass or offload, or grab an instant try to show I could still cut it at the highest level.

The reality is that’s the worst thing you can do. If you overplay too much as an individual you end up forcing things and making mistakes. I’m not saying that’s what George did in Dublin, just pointing out it could be tempting for him to go that way in his next game.

George has to stick to his processes and, for a player of his undoubted quality, it will all click together soon enough. His attitude is key in all this. I know from speaking to the Wales lads that he is training very, very well at the moment. He’s not flapping his arms or moaning about his predicament.

In fact, he is very happy in himself on and off the field. A huge part of that is George’s marriage to Becky James and the fact they are soon to welcome their first child.

When you’re happy away from rugby, it tends to help you perform better and I’ve no doubt George will soon be back to his best. Wayne Pivac has to stick with him.

Liam Williams’ ankle injury means he’s unlikely to face France. Owen Lane is out injured and while Louis Rees-Zammit is nipping away at George’s heels, it would be a big call to hand him a Test debut in a Six Nations clash with France. It didn’t click for George in attack against Ireland but the criticism of him in defence in that game was a touch wide of the mark too.

Unfair criticism: It’s been a whirlwind Six Nations thus far for George North after starting out of position against Italy and then copping flak for the defeat to Ireland. Getty Images

Wales defended far too narrowly in Dublin and it left George exposed, but he wasn’t to blame for that. The problems were inside him rather than at his door.

Shaun Edwards was the first man to bring a blitz defence to Wales. When I played, our aggressive line speed would be led by the winger – or whoever was out wide – and that would cut off the option of the ball being spread into the 13 or wing channels. Byron Hayward has succeeded Shaun as Wales defence coach and the system he wants doesn’t seem to be that different.

In Ireland there just seemed to be a basic lack of communication.

Wales had far too many players close to the ruck. In one instance, there were five red defenders to one Irish attacker on the blindside. That is a pretty basic mistake, but it can also be rectified very easily.

If you over-commit inside, the result is trouble out wide and that is exactly what happened. It left Nick Tompkins and George in difficulties.

A lot of people criticised Nick for his missed tackle on Jordan Larmour for Ireland’s first try, but that was because he had to over-chase as Wales lacked numbers out wide. These things can’t happen against France.

Like George, Nick has to be given another chance and he did stick at it well in Dublin after a nightmare first period so I wouldn’t change the side too much.

Leon Brown is someone I’d consider at tighthead, while Ross Moriarty could be an option on the flank in place of Aaron Wainwright. I think Ross has been playing well and the physicality of the French will suit him.

Under Warren Gatland, Wales always seemed to respond well to a defeat and there is no reason why they can’t do the same with Wayne.

If they can tighten up their defence, cut out basic errors, and make their offloading game stick, they will be a real danger to France – especially at home in what will be a raucous atmosphere.

France look a different animal with Shaun now on their side, but a leopard doesn’t change its spots completely overnight.

France are much more aggressive with their line speed and they are using the double tackle – exactly the same traits Shaun introduced with Wales.

Their first-half display against England was superb, but then they switched off and let Jonny May back in. His two tries were superb, but they also came after France were caught dozing.

The same thing happened against Italy who scored some superb efforts in Paris – but again, those were mainly due to French lethargy. Wales will prey on that and hope it happens again.

In the last two games between the two sides – in last year’s Six Nations opener and at the World Cup – France have looked the better team for long periods and still thrown it away.

Wales will know that deep down, but there will be no Sebastien Vahaamahina to help them this time! France have top talents. No.8

Gregory Alldritt is on fire at the moment and Antoine Dupont is the form scrum-half in world rugby, but I still make Wales favourites for the game.

I’m predicting a narrow Welsh win and for George to prove a point with a try.

SHANE WILLIAMS

