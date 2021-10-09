I carry Jonah scars but it taught me resilience

MY LIFE IN RUGBYTHE FORMER LIONS, ENGLAND, LEICESTER AND NEWCASTLE WINGERTONY UNDERWOOD

FACING your Jonah is one of the themes I talk to organisations about when I’ve been invited along to share my thoughts about resilience and how to overcome the challenges that might be preventing them or the individuals within their organisation to grow. My ‘Jonah’ moment – the 1995 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand – is well-documented and is emotional baggage that I carry to this day.Whenever people come up to me, that’s the conversation they w...