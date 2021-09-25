May is target for Top League

ON THE BLIND SIDE BY NEIL FISSLER

ENGLAND winger Jonny May has been sounded out about a potential move to Japan despite being under contract at Gloucester until after the 2023 World Cup.May rejoined the Cherry and Whites on a year contract last July but then extended his deal before officially moving back to the West Country.The 31-year-old, who has scored 33 tries in 66 international appearances, is a target for a couple of Japanese Top League outfits who are desperate to obtain his signature.May, below, was ruled out of Gloucester’s 26-33 defeat by Leicester Tigers on Fri...