1991 trailblazers changed game

MOMENTINTIMEENGLAND WOMEN RUNNERS-UP AT 1991 WORLD CUP NEIL FISSLER TALKS TO KEY PLAYERS BEHIND THE RED ROSES’ RUN TO THE FINAL

DUDLEY WOOD IS THE KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOURSUE Dorrington says the more doors that were slammed in her face, the more determined it made her to put on the first Women’s World Cup even though she admits her organising committee didn’t have a clue what they were doing.The Netherlands were due to host the tournament but plans fell apart leaving charity consultant Dorrington and her committee to take the reins despite no help from the IRB...