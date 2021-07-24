Gatland the brave got his selections right again | Jeremy Guscott

JUST as Lukhanyo Am made a huge statement in the first minute with his bone-crunch- ing hit on Elliot Daly, the Lions made their own mark with that unstoppable driving maul at the start of the second half which swung momentum.

They hadn’t shown their mauling hand before yesterday, and it worked a dream – it didn’t look like being stopped. The message for next week should be: keep it simple because they don’t need to get to the wide channels when they can win the game by being smart.

The first-half tactics of trying to get around the edge of the South African defence didn’t work and thankf...