ON THE BLIND SIDEBY NEIL FISSLER

VANNES have agreed a deal with experienced South African lock Jeremy Jordaan who was a target for Newcastle Falcons.Jordaan, 30, right, born in Bloemfontein, moved to Agen last year but was told he could leave after the club were relegated from the Top 14.Dean Richards had been weighing up a move for Jordaan, but he will now stay in France with the Pro D2 promotion hopefuls.

...