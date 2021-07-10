Insulted in French, but I couldn’t understand!

MY LIFEIN RUGBYTHE FORMER SCARLETS, BRIVE, LONDON WELSH AND, EALING BACK-ROWERKIERAN MURPHY

Hardyards: Kieran Murphy in action for Brive against GloucesterPICTURES: Getty ImagesWHEN I first arrived at the Scarlets in 2011 everyone thought I was Irish. But I’m not, I’m the son of an Englishman, my mum is Scottish and, after a year in the States, I was brought up in Wales because they were both lecturers at Swansea University and we lived there as a family for a while. With that background, it’s no wonder my rugby career was kind of nomadic!My big break with the Sc...