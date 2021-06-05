Athletics put me on fast track to Wales

MY LIFEIN RUGBYTHE FORMER WALES AND CARDIFF WINGER AND GREAT BRITAIN OLYMPIC HURDLERNIGEL WALKER

World class: Nigel Walker running for GB at Los Angeles Olympics in 1984IWAS born and bred in Cardiff, in the 60s, so in my formative years, when I was an impressionable young man, I was brought up on Gareth Edwards, Barry John, Phil Bennett, JPR Williams and Gerald Davies. Big surprise, I was madly passionate about rugby!Even when I was a track and field athlete that was still the case and that desire for all things Welsh and for Wales to do well in rugby has never left...