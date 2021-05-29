Rainbow Cup should have been cancelled

COLIN BOAG

While Premiership Rugby has done a superb job of managing to run the best and most competitive league in rugby, the PRO14 continues to lurch from one baffling format to another. The much-vaunted Rainbow Cup has gone from being a not terribly sensible concept to a semicomprehensible shambles! I believe that in a real league every team should play every other, home and away. The PRO14 conference system is daft: each team in a conference of six played each other home and away, and then played each of the six teams in the other conference either home or away!Hang on yo...