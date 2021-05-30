Leinster back Cian Kelleher wings his way into Ealing Trailfinders

EALING Trailfinders have been busy strengthening their squad for next season after signing Leinster’s former Ireland U20 winger Cian Kelleher.

Meanwhile, the Trailfinders have lost tighthead prop Johannes Jonker to Bath who have also signed Glasgow Warriors D’Arcy Rae who plays in the same position.

Bristol Bears have signed English-qualified centre Antoine Frisch from Rouen who rejected a much larger offer from Stade Francais.

Wasps have revealed that Juan de Jongh will be leaving the club when his contract runs out in the summer and will be re-joining the Stormers.

Harlequins have s...