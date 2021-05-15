Had time of my life at Quins until Deano left

MY LIFEIN RUGBYTHE FORMER WORCESTER, NORTHAMPTON, HARLEQUINS, GRENOBLE AND ENGLAND U21S SECOND ROWJAMES PERCIVAL

MY experiences in rugby changed me as a person, sometimes for the best, and sometimes not. My parents noticed it during my first spell at Worcester when I became a lot harder. The way I was treated by one of the coaches shaped me that way, physically and mentally.You’d like to think that some of what went on would never happen today, like being made to carry a teddy bear and dress it every day for a week because I’d been marked out as the weak...