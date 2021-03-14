WOMEN’S GAME IN FOCUS

Sarah Rendell takes a weekly look at some important women playersELLE BLOOR

THIS WEEK... HARLEQUINS HOOKERElle Bloor returned to the pitch against Sale Sharks last month from a broken thumb injury she sustained back in November. She wanted to do everyone who had helped her through the injury proud.Quins defeated Sharks 45-5 and Bloor scored her first try for the club since she signed for them back in 2019 – an impressive performance back in rugby.“A lot of people’s energy go into getting a player back onto the field; teammates, strength and conditioning...