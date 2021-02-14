Zebo to decide his next move this week

JAMES HARRINGTON

FRENCH COLUMN

Options: Simon Zebo may return to Munster for a crack at the 2023 World Cup

PICTURE: Getty Images

Transfer speculation in Covid-affected French rugby, it turns out, is like buses – not much happens for ages, and then several things heat up all at once. Most of the Top 14 player market remains internal, as clubs deal with those pesky JIFF regulations.

Simon Zebo had Irish rugby hearts a-flutter as he dangled the prospect of a return to Munster and the prospect of one last World Cup shot when his current contract with Racing 92 ...