Rotherham were the fancy dress champs

MY LIFEIN RUGBY

SEAN SCANLON

FORMER IRELAND U20, MUNSTER, ROTHERHAM, DONCASTER AND NOTTINGHAM FULL-BACK

So close: Sean Scanlon of Rotherham Titans is tackled by Bristol’s Ryan Jones during the Championship play-off semi-final

PICTURE: Getty Images

JOHN HAYES’ last appearance for Munster was my first game, and there was a great buzz around the place before kick-off. It was against Connacht on Boxing Day in 2011 and there were over 20,000 people packed into Thomond Park. It was a nervous Christmas dinner the day before, I can tell you that! It went as well as...