JERSEY Reds have signed three more players ahead of the new Championship season.

Back row Tim Grey (Cardiff Blues) and fly-half Bader Pretorius (Southern Kings) have joined the club with scrum-half Cameron Nordli-Kelemeti arriving on loan from Newcastle.

However Reds flanker Jake Upfield who returned to his native Australia during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic has now opted to remain Down Under.

