RUGBY SHORTS

WORCESTER centre Oli Morris has agreed his first senior contract with the club. The 21-year-old has impressed since his senior try-scoring debut in November 2019 against Enisei-STM in the Challenge Cup.

Fellow academy graduate, fullback/ wing Noah Heward has also signed a new contract at Warriors. Heward, 20, will join the senior squad at the end of the season.

