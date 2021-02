RUGBY SHORTS

HARLEQUINS fly-half Marcus Smith, 21, has signed a new “long-term” contract. Smith has played 95 times for Quins since making his debut aged 18.

“Marcus has become one of the key figures in our squad,” said general manager Billy Millard. “To have the impact he does as a 21-year-old fly-half in the Premiership is hugely impressive. We’re really looking forward to seeing him continue to learn and grow at the centre of our team.”

