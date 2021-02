RUGBY SHORTS

JORDANTaufua has finally completed a move to French Top 14 side Lyon until the end of the season after Leicester released him from his contract. Lyon claimed last month a deal for the 28-yearold back row had already been finalised.

Tigers boss Steve Borthwick said: “We came to an agreement that works for both parties. We are grateful to him for what he has given to Leicester Tigers during almost 18 months at the club.”

