RUGBY SHORTS

ZACHMercer’s move from Bath to Montpellier was confirmed this week, with South African No.8 Jaco Coetzee, 24, coming in to replace him from the Stormers, as revealed in TRP last month.

Academy graduate Mercer, 23, played for England against the Barbarians in 2018 but has faded from the picture. He said: “It has been a long-standing dream of mine to play in France – the game is physical and will suit my playing style.”

