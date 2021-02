RUGBY SHORTS

WORCESTER have signed scrum-half Will Chudley from Bath on a two-year deal. Bath prop Christian Judge will also head to Sixways, as will fellow tighthead Jack Owlett from Wasps.

“We have been most fortunate to secure the services of Will,” said DoR Alan Solomons. “He is a first-rate game manager… a quality bloke and a good team man.”

Warriors have already signed Edinburgh’s Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe.

...