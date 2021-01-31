LOVEJOY CHAWATAMA, THE LONDON IRISH AND FORMER LONDON WELSH, LONDON SCOTTISH, ROSSLYN PARK, CLIFTON, BRIDGWATER, UWE, ENGLAND STUDENTS AND BECKENHAM PROP, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Mark Lilley – Solid scrummager who helped me so much in my early days. Now the scrum coach at Bath. Always knew he had an eye for coaching because he used to make me do binding techniques in the car on the way to training at Scottish!

2. David Paice – Uncompromising hooker, aggressive around the park and accurate at the lineout. Always on the pitch, nev...