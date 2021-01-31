Delaney tips Elias to reach top level like Ken

NEWS EXTRA

By STEFFAN THOMAS

Dynamic: Ryan Elias

RYAN Elias has all the attributes to be a British and Irish Lion and emulate the achievements of his great rival Ken Owens, according to Scarlets boss Glenn Delaney – who plans to get the best out of both hookers.

Elias has had to bide his time behind Wales and Lions star Owens for both club and country, and he struggled in his bid to nail down the starting Wales jersey at the end of 2020 when Owens, 34, was out with a shoulder injury.

Both players are in Wayne Pivac’s Six Nations squad and Delaney insists th...