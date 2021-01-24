BEN RANSOM, BLACKHEATH AND FORMER LONDON IRISH, SARACENS, BEDFORD AND ENGLAND U20S FULLBACK, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE’S PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST…

1. Carl Hayman – Played against him in a preseason game against Toulon and he was immense. I’ve no real scrummaging knowledge but he seemed like a big man to hold down in a front row.

2. Schalk Brits – Great bloke and fabulous player. If you could combine the best attributes of a forward and back, Schalk would be it. Best overseas player to play in the Premiership.

3. Mako Vunipola – First...