Baxter wins the Writers’ Club vote

EXETERdirector of rugby Rob Baxter has won the Rugby Union Writers’ Club personality of the year award for 2020.

The 49-year-old guided the Chiefs to a first-ever Premiership and Champions Cup double last year, just a decade after he led the club into the top flight.

He succeeds South Africa’s World Cupwinning captain Siya Kolisi in winning the award voted for by writers, broadcasters and photographers.

“Looking at some of the names who have been awarded this previously, I feel in exalted company,” said Baxter, who was awarded an OBE in the Queen’...