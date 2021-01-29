Rugby Matters: Coventry’s array of talent in the 1970s was freakish

MENTION in this column last week of the passing of former Coventry and England lock John Barton called to mind that famous picture of eleven England internationals lining up for Coventry just before the start of their 1973-74 season. And no sooner had that thought occurred than a copy of the picture serendipitously arrived from Coventry.

Barton, shoddily treated by England after a more than decent debut season in 1967, was one of those who pitched up in their England kit at Coundon Road at pre-season training and it’s an interesting picture to mull over nearly 50 years on.

Firstly, althou...