DREAM TEAM

SAM MATAVESI, THE NORTHAMPTON, FIJI AND FORMER TOULOUSE, CORNISH PIRATES, PLYMOUTH, REDRUTH AND CAMBORNE HOOKER, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...
1. George Porter – Back when he had long flowing locks, more than held his own in a struggling Plymouth team at a young age. Loved scrums and a good team man.
2. Tom Cowan-Dickie – Animal on the pitch and has everything to play at the highest level. Special mention to his brother, Luke, who I knew from college and was a special player, so great to see him as one of the best hookers in the wo...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login