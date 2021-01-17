Connolly and Foley ruined my Bath team

MY LIFE IN RUGBY

KEVIN MAGGS

THE FORMER IRELAND, BRISTOL, BATH AND ULSTER CENTRE AND FORMER COACH OF MOSELEY

International star: Kevin Maggs against France and, right, giving back as Moseley coach

PICTURE: Getty Images

DESPITE my best efforts in alerting the Ireland selectors to my eligibility, it was a chance conversation between the then Bristol team manager Ralph Knibbs and Ireland head coach Brian Ashton that really set me on the path to what was an immensely enjoyable eight-year international career.

Before that, I’d sent a shoebox full of videos of m...