Connolly and Foley ruined my Bath team

MY LIFE IN RUGBY
KEVIN MAGGS
THE FORMER IRELAND, BRISTOL, BATH AND ULSTER CENTRE AND FORMER COACH OF MOSELEY
International star: Kevin Maggs against France and, right, giving back as Moseley coach
PICTURE: Getty Images
DESPITE my best efforts in alerting the Ireland selectors to my eligibility, it was a chance conversation between the then Bristol team manager Ralph Knibbs and Ireland head coach Brian Ashton that really set me on the path to what was an immensely enjoyable eight-year international career.
Before that, I’d sent a shoebox full of videos of m...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login