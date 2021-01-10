HARRY CASSON, THE EALING TRAILFINDERS AND FORMER HARTPURY AND MOSELEY LOCK, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE’S PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST…

1. Shane Buckley – A proper workhorse of a bloke. Back row by trade but got mistaken for a loosehead for the first three months of pre-season and could do the job.

2. Alun Walker – Don’t let his shape, chat or negative demeanour discourage you. Best arrows around and a box of tricks around the paddock – not just your typical hooker.

3. Mark Tampin – Best inside clear you’ve ever seen. What he l...